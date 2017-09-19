Runners pass through Flyzone

Posted on by

Air Force Marathon runners had the opportunity to pass through downtown Fairborn during the race Sept. 16. Organizers offered attendees the opportunity to grab a bite to eat, design a sign, enjoy live music and cheer on the runners.


The “water monster” was a new feature to the Flyzone this year, offering a mist to runners as they passed Main Street and Grand Avenue.


Air Force Marathon runners had the opportunity to pass through downtown Fairborn during the race Sept. 16. Organizers offered attendees the opportunity to grab a bite to eat, design a sign, enjoy live music and cheer on the runners.

The “water monster” was a new feature to the Flyzone this year, offering a mist to runners as they passed Main Street and Grand Avenue.

