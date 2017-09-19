Runners pass through Flyzone

Barb Slone | Fairborn Herald

Air Force Marathon runners had the opportunity to pass through downtown Fairborn during the race Sept. 16. Organizers offered attendees the opportunity to grab a bite to eat, design a sign, enjoy live music and cheer on the runners.

The “water monster” was a new feature to the Flyzone this year, offering a mist to runners as they passed Main Street and Grand Avenue.

