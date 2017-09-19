Family Day to highlight gravity

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Celebrate the beginning of the fall season while learning about the force that causes falling — gravity — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

STEM-related activities and demonstrations will take place in the second and fourth buildings and will allow those of all ages to experience the concept of gravity in a variety of situations including one station which invites participants to try on a real parachute and sit in an actual B-2 ejection seat.

“Storytime” begins 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to hear stories about gravity. Participants will also have the opportunity to create their own paper craft to take home.

The free hands-on Aerospace Adventure will allow participants to build their own paper napkin parachute 1:30-3 p.m. in the second building.

Chief nursing officer from The Center for Aerospace Nursing Excellence Scott Rhoades will make two special presentations describing his experience with freefall aboard a parabolic flight, such as those used to train astronauts. These presentations will take place in the STEM Learning Node in the Global Reach Gallery 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Some materials for the program are being provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. All activities are free and open to the public. No advanced reservations are necessary. Call the Education Division at 937-255-4646 for additional information.

Story courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

