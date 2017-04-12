Mahjong at the senior center

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center, in partnership with the First Presbyterian Church of Fairborn, recently started offering the tile game majhong on Tuesdays. Players (pictured) Lily Yeh, Tamara Arment, Julie Brown and Rena Miller, formerly played the game separately, hoping to eventually recruit neighbors who would be interested, but paired up and started playing together.

The pictured mahjong players said the game is played similarly to the card game rummy, except it uses tiles and Chinese characters and symbols.

