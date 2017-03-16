Deer to give talk on public relations

YELLOW SPRINGS — Join the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce for an informative meeting with Public Relations Professional Gery Deer, DMS ink communications director.

Deer will discuss public relations, from the misconception that it’s “free advertising” to how it’s generally under-utilized by most small companies. He’ll also talk about the good and the bad of media releases and how companies can get the most attention on its materials by the right audience.

In addition to serving as the communications director of DMS ink, Deer also serves as the managing director for the company’s creative strategy firm, The Bricks Agency. A Pulitzer-nominated writer and newspaper columnist, Deer is the founder of the Western Ohio Writers Association and a leading expert in the areas of business development, marketing and publicity. For the last five years, he’s served as the business contributor to the WDTN-TV2 daytime program, “Living Dayton.”

His talk is slated for 9-10 a.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Bryan Center rooms A and B, 100 Dayton Street. Register by visiting http://conta.cc/2lHDobj.

Greene County News

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce.