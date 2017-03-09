GCCC SkillsUSA competitors earn medals

XENIA — Many Greene County Career Center (GCCC) students walked away from the SkillsUSA regional competition at Ohio Hi-Point Career with gold, silver and bronze medals.

All GCCC students are members of a career-technical student organization like SkillsUSA where they are able to network, gain leadership skills, and enter competitive events that relate to their career-technical lab and academic studies.

Students earning awards at the regional competition include: Automotive Refinishing Tech – Patrick Menchaca (senior, Beavercreek) – first place; Electrical Construction Wiring – Max Fader (senior, Centerville) – first place; Architectural Drafting – Christina Bistrek (junior, Xenia) – second place; Collision Repair Tech – Darren Morgan (senior, Xenia – second place; Cosmetology Esthetics- Destiny Russell (senior, Xenia) and model Allison Muckerheide (junior, Beavercreek) – second place; Extemporaneous Speaking – Rob Cubit (junior, Fairborn) – second place; Industrial Motor Control- Chase Keys (senior, Xenia) – second place; Related Technical Math – John Yinger (senior, Beavercreek) – second place; Criminal Justice – James Claypool (junior, Xenia) – third place; Job Skills Demo A – Katie Bundy (junior, Fairborn) and Courtney Price (junior, Xenia) – third place; Nail Care – KK Trangenstein (senior, Bellbrook) and model Savannah Hartman (junior, Beavercreek) – third place; Photography – Kris Rase (senior, Beavercreek) – third place; Team Works Team- Hunter Lamb (senior, Xenia), Carver Wentworth (junior, Bellbrook), Zach Stucky (junior, Bellbrook) and Josh Lewis (senior, Xenia); Welding and Fabrication Team- Chris Shade (senior, Beavercreek), Shelby Jordan (senior, Greeneview), and Dakota Foutz (senior, Beavercreek).

Those who placed in the top three in their event advance to the SkillsUSA Ohio Championships which will be held at the convention center in Columbus Tuesday-Wednesday, April 11-12.

Story courtesy of Greene County Career Center.

