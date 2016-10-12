Fairborn police reports

Herald News Report
Oct. 9
3:58 a.m. – Domestic violence on the 600 block of East Dayton Drive; arrest made.
8:45 a.m. – Warrant served and arrest made on the 500 block of Sartell Drive.
11:03 a.m. – Dead body on the 1400 block of Poplar Lane.
11:52 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 700 block of West Main Street.
12:33 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 900 block of South Central Avenue.
3:27 p.m. – Theft on the 2000 block of Chapel Drive.
5:06 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 100 block of Madison Street.
6:24 p.m. – Trespassing on the 200 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.
6:33 p.m. – Crash with property damage at East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Exchange Ct.
6:42 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Colonel Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue.
7:36 p.m. – Criminal damaging on the 40 block of Dellwood Drive.
9:28 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of East Main Street.
9:37 p.m. – Civil complaint on the 2200 block of Chapel Drive.
Oct. 10
5:10 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Orville Street.
6:06 a.m. – Intoxicated subject on the 800 block of North Broad Street; arrest made.
Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.
