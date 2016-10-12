Fairborn police reports

Herald News Report

Oct. 9

3:58 a.m. – Domestic violence on the 600 block of East Dayton Drive; arrest made.

8:45 a.m. – Warrant served and arrest made on the 500 block of Sartell Drive.

11:03 a.m. – Dead body on the 1400 block of Poplar Lane.

11:52 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 700 block of West Main Street.

12:33 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 900 block of South Central Avenue.

3:27 p.m. – Theft on the 2000 block of Chapel Drive.

5:06 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 100 block of Madison Street.

6:24 p.m. – Trespassing on the 200 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

6:33 p.m. – Crash with property damage at East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Exchange Ct.

6:42 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Colonel Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue.

7:36 p.m. – Criminal damaging on the 40 block of Dellwood Drive.

9:28 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of East Main Street.

9:37 p.m. – Civil complaint on the 2200 block of Chapel Drive.

Oct. 10

5:10 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Orville Street.

6:06 a.m. – Intoxicated subject on the 800 block of North Broad Street; arrest made.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

