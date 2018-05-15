Greene County marriages

May 1

Nicholas A. Smith of Beavercreek and Elizabeth A. Zihlman of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Ronald L. Nordyke III of Fairborn and Mary J. Mann of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Seth A. Andrews of Beavercreek and Jami R. Newlove of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Todd R. Seech of Yellow Springs and Lorie M. Lopez of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Derry J. Glenn of Xenia and Camille L. Johnson of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

May 2

Brian J. Normile of Beavercreek and Tracie Ugamoto of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Matthew C. Szabo of Beavercreek and Karen R. Wirick of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Paul F. Herbort of Beavercreek and Beverly J. Hosier of Springfield applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

May 3

Gregory W. Smith of Xenia and Traci L. Edwards of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Wendell P. Simpson IV of Beavercreek and Katrina M. Edwards of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

James A. Griffin of Xenia and Heather M. Hines of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Clifton L. Ingles of Xenia and Diana L. Hart of Wilburforce applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Daniel J. A. Mervine of Dover and Charissa M. Hildreth of Pinnelas Park applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

