Greene County divorces, dissolutions

Feb. 9

Wesley L. McDaniel of Wilmington and Jeffrey A. McDaniel of Jamestown filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution March 21.

Feb. 13

Michael S. Stall of Beavercreek and Marilyn J. Stall of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution April 16.

Feb. 15

Mark A. Johnson of Union and Heather M. Borders of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution March 28.

Feb. 16

Renton Nadler of Fairborn and Cortney Rodgers of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Voluntary Dismissal April 27.

Jason M. Grieco of Beavercreek and Kristen N. Grieco of Dayton filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution March 27.

Feb. 20

Matthew Thomas of Fairborn and Joyce Thomas of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution April 16.

Brent L. Lewis of Bellbrook and Melinda L. Lewis of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution April 18.

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.

