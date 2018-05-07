Greene County divorces, dissolutions

Feb. 9
Wesley L. McDaniel of Wilmington and Jeffrey A. McDaniel of Jamestown filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution March 21.
Feb. 13
Michael S. Stall of Beavercreek and Marilyn J. Stall of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution April 16.
Feb. 15
Mark A. Johnson of Union and Heather M. Borders of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution March 28.
Feb. 16
Renton Nadler of Fairborn and Cortney Rodgers of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Voluntary Dismissal April 27.
Jason M. Grieco of Beavercreek and Kristen N. Grieco of Dayton filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution March 27.
Feb. 20
Matthew Thomas of Fairborn and Joyce Thomas of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution April 16.
Brent L. Lewis of Bellbrook and Melinda L. Lewis of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution April 18.
Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.
