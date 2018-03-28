Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Wellness walks

GCP&T and Beavercreek City Parks are co-hosting a series of Wellness Walks at various GCP&T parks sites to promote the health benefits of walking on a regular basis. The walks will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays and offer a 45-minute walk/hike with a GCP&T naturalist followed by a cool-down session with stretching. The walks will be held Thursdays, April 5, Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia; April 19, Glenn Thompson Reserve, 509 Trebein Road, Beavercreek; May 3, Phillips Park, 2132 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek; and May 17, Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek.

Food chains game night

Parks will host a Family Outdoor (Food Chains) Game Night 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, March 30, at the Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek. Participants can learn about the many ways animals survive and explore camouflage and other animal adaptations through active outdoor games. At the end of the evening, hot cocoa will be served by a campfire. Participants should bring a flashlight and bug spray. Cost is $2, Greene County resident; $3, non-resident.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday from April 3 to Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.

Ladies’ garden party

Parks’ naturalists will host Ladies Night Out 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Narrows. Participants, 18 years and older, will learn how to create whimsical art for a flower or herb garden. Light refreshments will be served. Cost is $20, Greene County resident; $25, non-resident. Registration is required before Wednesday, March 28.

Farmers’ market

GCP&T’s Farmers’ Market will be held 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, May to October, at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road. GCP&T is currently accepting vendors to be accepted to the farmers’ market with all participants provided an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost. Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do/Farmers’ Market or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can also be picked up at the park agency headquarters.

Free school programming

As a result of funding created by the passage of the GCP&T levy, the park agency is offering free school programming to classrooms at all age levels. The natural science and cultural heritage programs can be held within a GCP&T site or within the classroom as needed. Established program topics are available or programs can be created to meet the needs of the school. For more information or to schedule a program, contact GCP&T.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2018 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.