Greene County marriages

March 9

Taylor J. Trottier of Beavercreek and Cierra M. Benedetto of Kettering applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Damian M. Delaney of Beavercreek and Bridget A. Tarjeft of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Christopher A. Kretzer of Beavercreek and Rachel L. Bryant of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jason P. Hart of Xenia and Amanda L. Edwards of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jason W. Bryan of Washington Court House and Jenna L. Snow of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Ronnie L. Johnson Jr. of Dayton and Allyson C. Locke of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Raymond N. Elliot of Bellbrook and Kayon S. Thomas of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

March 12

Laura L. Calkins of Beavercreek and Tamela S. Bash of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Xzavier A. Wright of Beavercreek and Eric L. Glowienka of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Aaron J. Estle of Xenia and Mishae A. Boria of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dezmen D. Potts of Xenia and Kayleigh C. Rowe of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

