Greene County marriages

March 2

George P. Gentry of Toronto and Amy E. Linder of St. Joseph applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Justin K. Rader of Xenia and Kelsey L. Wilson of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

James W. Burton of Beavercreek and Xanni V. K. Linebaugh of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

March 6

Patrick D. Bittner of Xenia and Allison K. Augsburger of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Zachary T. Monroe of Bloomingburg and Taylor N. Baughn of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Ricky J. Dameron of Fairborn and Brandi L. Raasch of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

March 7

Cody D. Rudduck of Xenia and Halee K. Atkins of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

March 8

Jami S. Thompson of Spring Valley and Emily D. Lascari of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage March 8.

Jeremy R. Smith of Xenia and April M. Rice of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

