Greene County marriages

Jan. 25

Jerri K. Bender of Centerville and Douglas C. Bernt of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 26

Timothy P. Jennewine of Xenia and Cheryl M. Dougan of Centerville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 1

Karlo M. Mariano of Fairborn and Sylwia Juriewicz of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb. 5.

Derrick P. Thomas of Fairborn and Dallas A. McClure of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Christopher M. Bauman of Columbus and Laura J. Soper of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb.1 .

Feb. 2

Jeremy R. Greenleaf of Beavercreek and Marissa S. Randall of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Christian T. Wortham of Fairborn and Orfa H. Santiago of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Anthony R. Dyamond Sr. of Fairborn and Veeda M. Newman Rucker of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb. 4.

John F. Secrist of Fairborn and Brandy L. McCarty of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.