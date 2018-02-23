Greene County marriages

Jan. 25
Jerri K. Bender of Centerville and Douglas C. Bernt of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jan. 26
Timothy P. Jennewine of Xenia and Cheryl M. Dougan of Centerville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Feb. 1
Karlo M. Mariano of Fairborn and Sylwia Juriewicz of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb. 5.
Derrick P. Thomas of Fairborn and Dallas A. McClure of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Christopher M. Bauman of Columbus and Laura J. Soper of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb.1 .
Feb. 2
Jeremy R. Greenleaf of Beavercreek and Marissa S. Randall of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Christian T. Wortham of Fairborn and Orfa H. Santiago of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Anthony R. Dyamond Sr. of Fairborn and Veeda M. Newman Rucker of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb. 4.
John F. Secrist of Fairborn and Brandy L. McCarty of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.