DAR highlights Armed Forces Day

ENON — The Rebecca Galloway Chapter celebrated Armed Forces Day May 19 with guest speaker USO Center Manager Mia Walthers from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Walthers is retired Air Force and originally planned to set up the USO for about three months but is now working on two years. She tries to do good things every day helping young folks 18-19 who are homesick in her extended living room. She also serves families of deployed service men.

The USO depends on donations from groups like the DAR to give away up to 4,000 items each month. The DAR Ohio Conference labels it the “Project Patriot” providing $5000 worth of items which lasted three months. The Rebecca Galloway Chapter had collected many items for Walthers to take with her after the meeting.