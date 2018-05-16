Fairborn police reports

May 14
12:10 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 100 block of Diana Lane West.
12:56 a.m. – Crash with property damage at Hillridge Drive and Kneisly Drive.
8:08 a.m. – Criminal damaging on the 200 block of Landmark Ct.
9:13 a.m. – Theft on the 200 block of South Huron Ct.
9:50 a.m. – Crash with personal injury at East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Gateway Drive.
12:29 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 1400 block of Forest Lane.
12:43 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 100 block of North Maple Avenue.
12:56 p.m. – Crash – hit skip on the 100 block of Forest Street.
2:55 p.m. – Crash with property damage at West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Ironwood Drive.
3:06 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.
3:33 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 300 block of Holmes Drive.
4:14 p.m. – Fight at East Emerson Avenue and North Maple Avenue.
5:02 p.m. – Theft on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
5:11 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.
5:13 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
5:34 p.m. – Disturbance on the 300 block of Wallace Drive.
6:05 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.
7:01 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.
8:06 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.
8:58 p.m. – Suspicious person at North Third Street and West Xenia Drive.
10:35 p.m. – Theft on the first block of Holgate Ct.
May 15
1:01 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 400 block of West Funderburg Road.
5:38 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 200 block of High Street.
Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Not all reports will appear in print due to space constraints.
