Fairborn police reports

May 14

12:10 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 100 block of Diana Lane West.

12:56 a.m. – Crash with property damage at Hillridge Drive and Kneisly Drive.

8:08 a.m. – Criminal damaging on the 200 block of Landmark Ct.

9:13 a.m. – Theft on the 200 block of South Huron Ct.

9:50 a.m. – Crash with personal injury at East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Gateway Drive.

12:29 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 1400 block of Forest Lane.

12:43 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 100 block of North Maple Avenue.

12:56 p.m. – Crash – hit skip on the 100 block of Forest Street.

2:55 p.m. – Crash with property damage at West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Ironwood Drive.

3:06 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.

3:33 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 300 block of Holmes Drive.

4:14 p.m. – Fight at East Emerson Avenue and North Maple Avenue.

5:02 p.m. – Theft on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

5:11 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.

5:13 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

5:34 p.m. – Disturbance on the 300 block of Wallace Drive.

6:05 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.

7:01 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

8:06 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.

8:58 p.m. – Suspicious person at North Third Street and West Xenia Drive.

10:35 p.m. – Theft on the first block of Holgate Ct.

May 15

1:01 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 400 block of West Funderburg Road.

5:38 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 200 block of High Street.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Not all reports will appear in print due to space constraints.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Not all reports will appear in print due to space constraints.