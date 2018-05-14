Blessing of the Bikes to take place

XENIA — For the past 18 years on the third Sunday of May, thousands of motorcycle riders and their families, from the Tri-State area and abroad, gather to enjoy a day of camaraderie and fun.

On Sunday, May 20 (with no “rain date” this year), volunteers from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, ABATE, Moose Riders from the local Moose organizations, Kil-Kare Speedway, Buckminn’s D&D Harley Davidson as well as other motorcycle clubs around the Miami Valley area are donating and sponsoring this very successful event. The Blessing of the Bikes (BOB) gates will open at 10 a.m. at Kil-Kare Speedway for the third year.

The Blessing of the Bikes will be officiated by Clergy from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, including the following Deacons: Greg Cerece, Ken Stewart, Clif Perryman, Brian Campos, Mike Mignery, and Davis Shaffer. Beginning at 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. the Deacons will bless the riders and passengers for a safe riding season, while at the same time, raising funds for a local charity “Greenebucs.”

Highlights will include numerous vendors for food and motorcycle related needs, BOB T-shirts, bandanas and more. Local band, “Lights Out,” returns for the second year and the master of ceremony will be the “B” Man John Beaulieu from WTUE 104.7 FM. A bike show with trophies being awarded will be a part of the event. Several state and area dignitaries will also be present.

Local marvel Suzi Goedde will sing the National Anthem to open the event with Amanda Myer interpreting the event for the hearing impaired.

Proceeds benefit the local charity, “Greenebucs,” the local chapter of “Ambucs,” which provides therapeutic trykes to children and Armed Forces Veterans. Members will be on hand to donate new specialty trykes to the children and Armed Forces Veterans. These will also be blessed by the clergy.

Visit www.blessingofthebikesSWohio.com or www.facebook/BlessingoftheBikesOhio for more information.