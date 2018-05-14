Greenon students win awards

Submitted photo

The Rebecca Galloway Chapter DAR and the George Rogers Clark Chapter SAR recently awarded Youth Citizenship Awards to two Greenon eighth graders students at their annual awards ceremony May 9. Braelynn Cameron and Bryan Murphy were selected by their teachers for their dependability in and out of the classroom, their service and leadership and overall patriotism, all to an outstanding degree. Pictured from left to right are Barbara Arnold – DAR Representative, Braelynn Cameron, Bryan Murphy and Tom Jenkins – SAR Representative.