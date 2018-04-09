March 19

Kylee M. Kussman, 4716 Rean Meadow Drive, Kettering, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Two years supervised probation. Two years good behavior. Banned from all Kohl’s for two years.

Audrey D. Gross, 3003 Sagebrook Drive, Miamisburg, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 28 suspended. Two years supervised probation, anger management and good behavior for two years.

Henok G. Alemayehu, 330 Hampton Place, Xenia, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

March 20

Jean L. Whitney, at large, guilty falsify information, $265 fines, 60 days, 40 suspended. No good time. Good behavior for two years.

March 22

Mcgarvey S. Shatto, 291 N. Alpha Bellbrook Road, Beavercreek, no contest criminal damages, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Pay restitution.

Lingyu Chen, 2621 Hibiscus Way Apt. 326, Beavercreek, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Nicholas Kellner, 188 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 90 days, 90 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Kohl’s stores for two years.

Steven P. Donahue, 2070 Woodstock Court, Troy, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Jesse W. Suttles, 5105 Englewood Drive, Liberty Township, guilty disorderly conduct, $315 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Up to two years supervised community control and follow up. Good behavior two years. Banned from the Greene for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

