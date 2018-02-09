Entertainment Digest

CHS, CU Jazz Band performance

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville High School and Cedarville University jazz bands will perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Cedarville Opera House.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.cedarvilleoperahouse.org for $10 adult and $8 students and seniors. A $35 maximum ticket is available for immediate family members only. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the door. The opera house has a ramp and a chairlift.

Dinosaurs in Dayton

DAYTON — Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event and has more than doubled in size. This event will be held 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11 in the Dayton Convention Center. Cost for children (2-12) $20, VIP Kids $34; Adults (13-64) $20; Senior Citizens (65 and up) $18. Kids under 2 are free. For more information visit www.daytonconventioncenter.com/dcc/events.

Best Chili in the Creek

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Lions’ Best Chili in the Creek will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 350 N. Fairfield Road.

Tickets are $7 includes chili, sides, dessert and drink and $3 for ages 6-12. Enter your chili for cash prizes, $10 (includes 1 ticket for entrant). For more information visit www.beavercreekchamber.org/events/details/beavercreek-lions-best-chili-in-the-creek-12775

Winter Bourbon Bash

XENIA — The Winter Bourbon Bash 5-9 p.m. (VIPs) and 6-9 p.m. (general admission) Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road.

VIP ticket includes special single barrel tastings, guest speakers, and a swag bag. General Admission ticket include bourbon tastings, craft beers, guest speakers, silent auctions, and raffles. All proceeds benefit the Greene County Agriculture society. For more information visit www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com/extra-events.

Dayton Auto Show

DAYTON — The Dayton Auto Show is back in town Thursday, Feb. 22-Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 East Fifth St. Public show times include: 12-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22-Friday, Feb. 23; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

Adult tickets are $8 at box office, $6 online. Seniors and students are $6 at box office. Children (9 and under) free. Military free admission Thursday and Friday. Enjoy some fun for the whole family. For more information visit www.daytonautoshow.com/.

Rowdy Gras

FAIRBORN — A New Orleans-style Monte Carlo evening is coming to the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Your ticket to Rowdy Gras gets you $25,000 in playing chips, plenty of New Orleans-style food to snack on throughout the evening, and 2 drink tickets. Your winnings will be converted into raffle tickets at the end of the night for your chance to win prizes. Early registration is $20 per person and ends Feb. 16. The price after Feb. 16 is $25 per person. Online registration closes on Feb. 22. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information visit www.beavercreekchamber.org/events/details/rowdy-gras-at-wsu-12743

Old Town Trade Faire

XENIA — The Old Town Trade Faire 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road. This event will feature dealers and demonstrators dressed in pre 1890’s clothing. Tickets are $4 for adults and children under 12 are free.

Sugar Shack Tour

YELLOW SPRINGS — If you’ve ever wondered how sap becomes maple syrup join Tecumseh Land Trust 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Flying Mouse Farms for a tour of their sugar shack and farm operation. Sap flow is weather dependent however this event will occur regardless of sap flow.

Dress appropriately for the weather and plan on muddy conditions. Parking is available at the TLT office, 4633 US 68 N. For those needing assistance, limited parking is available at the farm 100 E. Fairfield Pk. Walking or biking is encouraged. For more information visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/event/sugar-shack-tour-2/.

Swan Lake

DAYTON — Dayton Ballet will present Swan Lake 8 p.m. Friday, March 9 to Saturday, March 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 11. For the first time ever, this full-length masterpiece will be performed on the Mead stage of the Schuster Center to live music performed by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. To purchase tickets call the box office at 888-228-3630. For more information visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.

