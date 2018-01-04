Greene County marriages

Dec. 12
William J. Marshall of Spring Valley and Maranda E. Hess of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 13
Gabriel C. A. Myers of Xenia and Melissa J. Boyer of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 13.
Jaderic C. Dawson of Fairborn and Brittany H. Baker of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Brian P. Boes of Fairborn and Lauren N. Donaldson of Newark applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 14
Michael T. Duncan of Fairborn and Rachel A. Travis of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 15
Cecil E. Cook of Yellow Springs and Shelby J. Farr of Kettering applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Carl J. Bryan of Beavercreek and Cheryl M. Schwer of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Derrick K. Dunn of Fairborn and Anedra S. Bray of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Andrew D. P. Spoon of Troy and Amanda G. Carter of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 18
Miguel L. Henry of Xenia and Krystal Y. Pitts of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jacques M. Lamoureux of Beavercreek and Ashley N. Armstrong of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 19
Adam W. Robinson of Fayetteville and Sarah L. Riddle of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Michael A. Vance of Norfolk and Jennifer K. Wenthe of Norfolk applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.