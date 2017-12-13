December library programs set

FAIRBORN — Programs for people of all ages are being planned in December at the Fairborn Community Library. The library is located at 1 E. Main St. Some programs require registration call 937-878-9383.
Book Nuts Book Club for grades 3-5, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13. Meet with other kids to talk about books, and enjoy snacks and activities, too. Registration required.
Graphic Novel Book Club for grades 6-12, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. Teens meet monthly with friends to discuss graphic novels. Snacks and brilliant conversation. Registration required.
Family Craft Hour: Seasonal Paper Craft for all ages with adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Anne Breden leads this inter-generational crafting group. Make stacked paper trees with decorations of your choice. Registration required.
DIY Hot Cocoa Bath Soak for adults, 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. It’s so easy to make a cocoa bath soak for a chocolatey gift or to pamper yourself. Registration required.
Gallifreyan Society for adults, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. A Gallifreyan holiday, with Doctor Who food and a showing of classic Christmas Specials. Registration required.
Pizza and Pages Middle School Book Club for grades 6-8, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Enjoy pizza while discussing this month’s great book. Registration required.
DIY Tuesday for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. Get creative with this month’s do-it-yourself projects. Registration required.
Read & Feed Book Club for grades 9-12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Enjoy pizza while we discuss this month’s great book. Registration required.
Bookworms Book Club for grades K-2, 4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Meet other beginning readers who love books, and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks, too. Registration required.
Jingle Bells: Super Saturday Family Story Time for all ages with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. Start weekend off with a fun and interactive holiday story time at the library. Read silly stories, sing, dance, and make a craft to take home.
Fairborn Writers Group for adults, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. A community of writers who support each other’s writing goals. Registration required.
Mystery Book Discussion: A Highland Christmas for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. In the dark, wintry highlands of Lochdubh, Calvinist Scots resist the secular trimmings of Christmas, and crime takes no holiday. Registration required.
Story Time at Fresh Thyme for ages 2-5 with adult will be held at Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, 2850 Centre Drive, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Join the children’s librarian fun stories, songs, and crafts.
Noon Year’s Eve, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Ring in the new year without having to stay up late. Kids in grades K-5 will enjoy crafts and other fun activities, snacks, and a countdown to noon. Registration required.
For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.
Story courtesy of the Fairborn Community Library.