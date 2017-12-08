Greene County marriages

Oct. 27

Isidore D. Munyeshuli of Fairborn and Brittany J. Stewart of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Rouml M. Arrozal of Beavercreek and Sharie M. Catimbang Prado of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Kevin M. Chmielewski of Bellbrook and Elizabeth A. Styers of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Christopher J. Buehlman of St. Petersburg and Jennifer A. Schlitt of Houston applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Joel T. Hansen of Xenia and Jessica R. Maggard of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Oct. 30

Kyle T. Harville of Arlington and Sara J. Hardman of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Mark A. Holley of Jamestown and Carla J. Settles of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Oct. 31

David A. Fields of Xenia and Jessica J. Sparks of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Sean A. Hill of Beavercreek and Deanna C. Hill of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

