Greene County marriages

Oct. 27
Isidore D. Munyeshuli of Fairborn and Brittany J. Stewart of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Rouml M. Arrozal of Beavercreek and Sharie M. Catimbang Prado of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Kevin M. Chmielewski of Bellbrook and Elizabeth A. Styers of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Christopher J. Buehlman of St. Petersburg and Jennifer A. Schlitt of Houston applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Joel T. Hansen of Xenia and Jessica R. Maggard of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Oct. 30
Kyle T. Harville of Arlington and Sara J. Hardman of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Mark A. Holley of Jamestown and Carla J. Settles of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Oct. 31
David A. Fields of Xenia and Jessica J. Sparks of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Sean A. Hill of Beavercreek and Deanna C. Hill of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.