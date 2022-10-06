JAMESTOWN — James Dwight Taylor, a long time resident of Jamestown, Ohio went to be with the Lord, October 3, 2022. He was born May 25, 1935 to parents, John Dwight and Ruth Lucille Taylor in Jamestown. James was a graduate of Greeneview High School where he played sports. He held numerous records in basketball, baseball and track. James was employed for over 30 years at Central State University, in Wilberforce, Ohio. He was a supporter of Ross Chapel, A.M.E. Church, where he continued his families’ long legacy. Preceding him in death were his parents, loving wife, Belva Jean (Johnson) Taylor and brother Richard Taylor. His children survive him: Maria (William) Lewins, Gail (Dave) Zion, Camilla Taylor and Donavon Taylor. Seven Grandchildren: Monique Taylor-Lewins, Chenea (Colby) Ross, Zainab Zion, TiAnna Taylor, Sukayna Zion, Latoshia Taylor, Devin Taylor and Muhammed Ali Zion. Five great-grandchildren: Cyd’ni, Disyah, Coby Jr., Jordyn and Ariyah . Others left to cherish are his siblings: Anita (late Herbert, Jr.) and Annetta (late Norman) Crosswhite. Surviving Brother-laws: John Raymond Johnson and Robert Whitner. Sister-in laws: Johnnie Dillingham and Dawn Nooks and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, from 5-7pm at Power’s-Kell Funeral Home, 12 North Limestone Street, Jamestown, Ohio. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 8, viewing from 9-10am, Services beginning at 10am at United Methodist Church, 22 E. Washington Street, Jamestown, Ohio.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKScreen-Shot-2022-10-05-at-1.28.20-PM.jpg