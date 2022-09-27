XENIA — Murthel Gene “Hat” Meade, Age 70 of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at UC Hospital – West Chester. He was born September 24, 1951 in Dayton, the son of Robert and Zora Lee (Ratliff) Meade. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his son: Andrew Meade, his twin brother: William Dean Meade, and grandson: Zach. He is survived by his wife: Doya (Fisher) Meade; daughters: Missy Earehart (Shane), Taria Speakman (Jeremy), and granddaughter: Alana Falls (Ben); brother: Robert Larry Meade (Nancy) and sister: Robin Watkins (Mike); grandchildren: Emily, Caleb, Cody, Tyler, and Trevor; along with several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Gene graduated from Belmont High School. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He was retired from General Motors. He loved riding his Harley, playing his bass guitar, and deer hunting. A memorial service will be held on 12 Noon on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia OH 45385, with visitation beginning Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Military honors will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia.

