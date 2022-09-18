YELLOW SPRINGS — Evelyn Mae Gruenberg, age 89, of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Friends Care Center in Yellow Springs. She was born October 25, 1932 in Patterson, NJ the daughter of Peter and Dena (DeBoer) Brower. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Gruenberg; daughter: Betsy Gruenberg; son-in-law: John Bole and sister: Mabel VanDenBerg. Evelyn is survived by her children: Ruth Bole of Wyoming and James (Faith) Gruenberg of Fairborn, OH; grandchildren: Rebekah (Kevin) Dougherty; Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Ryall; Jonathan (Sara) Bole; Stephen (Stephanie), Kurt (Kaleigh) and Alexandra Gruenberg; great grandchildren: Cooper, Caleb, Caden, Emmie, Gryffin, Kipp, Savanna, Hadley, Weston, Nora, Kayden and Kyler; brother: Robert (Barbara) Brower; brother-in-law: Earl VanDenBerg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Evelyn met her husband, Ralph, attending a church youth group in Patterson, NJ. They were married and moved to Washington State, to Ralph’s first job as a civil engineer. Their life was quite different in the desert sands of Washington with cowboys driving cattle through the little town they resided. They moved to Kansas City, where Ralph felt called to ministry, and she began a life as a minister’s wife, supporting her husband in various churches throughout New York State, primarily in Rochester, NY area, until his retirement. She was a stay at home mother for all three of her children. After their children left the ‘nest’, Ralph and Evelyn travelled the world on various ministry-oriented trips where Ralph was able to apply his engineering background to planning and organizing various building projects in countries, including Portugal, Togo, The Gambia, Pakistan, Germany and the Ukraine. She moved to Ohio to be closer to her children. She was a devoted pastor’s wife who allowed her life to be shaped by the calling of her husband and the needs of her children. Evelyn will be buried 11:30 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 beside her husband in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, OH with Pastor Chris Cobb officiating. A celebration of her life will be held 7:30 PM Friday, October 28, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church, Cedarville. A gathering for friends and family will be held 6:30 PM Friday until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

