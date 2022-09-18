XENIA — Loretta Ann Russell, born in Farmingdale, NY on September 3rd 1929, passed away at 93 years old at her residence in Centerville, OH on September 11th 2022. She was married to Billie Jack Russell who precedes her in death. Also preceding her death are her parents John Twomey and Anne Twomey; her two sons John Patrick Russell and William Edward Russell. Loretta is survived by her two remaining children Timothy Mark Russell (Sherie) and Katheryn Ann Bowling; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loretta will be missed greatly by all of her loved ones. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the Russell family.