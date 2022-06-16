XENIA — Beverly Jean (Rensberger) Cook, 92, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at The Rehabilitation Center at Ohio Living Quaker Heights in Waynesville, Ohio. Beverly was born September 11, 1929, in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of the late Gerald E. Rensberger and Lydia D. (Dehring) Rensberger. She grew up as a small-town girl in Lakeville, Indiana, her father, a pharmacist, owned the town general store. She graduated from Lakeville High School in 1947 and attended Ball State Teachers College (now Ball State University) in Muncie, Indiana. On April 19, 1953, she was united in marriage to the late William O. Cook (“Bill”), her beloved husband of 41 years, having met him while in Muncie. Beverly worked as clerical support for a mechanical engineering company in South Bend, leaving the business once starting a family. After her sons were older, she worked in the Riverview Community Schools administrative office, the junior high principal’s office, and later, the high school library. A highlight in Beverly’s life was enjoying and learning from the diversity in people, cities, foods, and nature due to numerous relocation requests by her husband’s employer, Uniroyal, living in Mishawaka, IN, Edinburgh, Scotland, Riverview, MI, Rome, NY, and in 1985 settling in Xenia, Ohio. Having many “hometowns” Beverly grew many lasting friendships. Beverly was active in church and school groups. She taught Sunday school and belonged to United Methodist Women. She supported her son’s school activities by joining the PTA as well as holding positions on the high school band booster club. Locally, she and her husband joined Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, worked in the church library, was a Ruth Club member, and believed deeply in serving in the ministry of card writing to homebound or ill parishioners. She enjoyed Bible study classes which challenged and broadened her faith journey. In the Xenia community, she was active in the Greene Gems, part of the Homemakers in Community Education group affiliated with Ohio State University Extension. Interests were her love of nature and gardening leading to her membership in the Garden Club in Rome, NY, also interest in watercolor painting where she took art classes, one of her paintings led to a ribbon at the Ohio State Fair. Foods and cooking were a life-long pleasure she enjoyed up to her final days. Preceding in death are sisters, Joyce Ann (Rensberger) Scott, and Joan Claire Rensberger. Surviving are sons, David Cook (wife, Rochelle) of Flower Mound, Texas, and Steven Cook of Alexandria, Virginia; granddaughter, Christine (husband, Andrew) Endsley, and great-grandson, Atlas Endsley of Fort Worth, Texas. Also survived by loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Xenia United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greene County Council on Aging, 1195 West Second Street, Xenia, OH 45385 (www.gccoa.org). Interment will be at South Lawn Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana. Online condolences may be made to the family www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

