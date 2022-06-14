XENIA — Betty Jane (Osborn) Kellenbarger of Xenia, OH formerly of Lancaster, OH went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on 12 June 2022. She was born 22 August 1936 in South Webster, OH the daughter of C. Paul and Tillie Jane (Godfrey) Betty thoroughly enjoyed life and laughter. A sparkling, loving lady with a positive outlook and tremendous energy, she brought joy and lightened the load of all who knew her. Betty was a patriot who loved our country. Comfortable in nearly any setting, she said that many of her fondest memories came from the years she and her beloved husband, (Ralph) spent in the Air Force. Betty moved to Xenia in 2008 and attended Xenia Nazarene Church. She is survived by a daughter, Kim (Robin) Rodgers – Xenia, OH, two grandchildren, Cassandra (Chad) Eckman – Xenia, and Justin (Anastasia) Rodgers – San Diego, CA, a great-granddaughter, Anna Eckman – Xenia, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Osborn – Pickerington, OH and by several nieces and nephews and many close friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph Kellenbarger (23 September 2007), and by her brother, Eugene Osborn. You are invited to share your memories of Betty with the family at www.haltemanfettdyer.com. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home (436 North Broad St. Lancaster, OH 43130) from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Services will follow at 1PM at the funeral home with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster.