JAMESTOWN — Marlene Cox, 82 of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Thursday June 09, 2022 at Jamestown Place Health and Rehab. Marlene was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on January 22, 1940, to James William and Eva (Kauffman) Cox. She retired, after 52 years, as a pharmacy technician and she enjoyed traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Marlene is survived by her sister, Peggy Cox; several nieces, nephews, cousins and one aunt, Shirley Baumer (Chuck) and many friends, including, special friend, Shelby Evans. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Cox, Harold Leroy Cox; sister, Beverly Rae Davis; brother-in-law, George Davis and sister-in-law, Karen Cox. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, at Jamestown Church of Christ, 152 West Washington Street, Jamestown, Ohio 45335, where visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Silvercreek I Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M-9:30 A.M.

