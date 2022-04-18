Mary Spradlin, age 84 of Xenia went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022. She was born October 21, 1937 in Greenup County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Williams) Aldridge. She was retired from Kmart after 20 years of service. Mary was a member of the Byron Church and enjoyed bingo and going out to eat. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and brother Bill Aldridge. She is survived by four children, Tim (Susan) Spradlin, Joe (Bev) Spradlin, Shelley Spradlin, Kimberly (Chris) Goecke; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at the Byron Church, 3230 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will be on Thursday at Clay Township Cemetery in Rubyville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Finally Home Farm, 2033 Hilltop Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.