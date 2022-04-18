FAIRBORN — Herman Holt, age 102, of Fairborn Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2022. Herman was born in Harlan KY, on December 11th 1919, the son of Abner and Tilda (Whitehead) Holt.

He served proudly and honorably during WWII in the United States Army with the 83rd infantry during the Battle of the Bulge. Herman was awarded with the honor of the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and many other battle awards. Herman was the oldest living veteran in Fairborn Ohio.

Herman was a legendary bluegrass musician, performing and recording with numerous bands over the years. Some of the bands were Red Spurlock, Wilbur Carpenter, Marcum Bros and Hatten Bros just to name a few. He enjoyed bluegrass festivals and could often be found jamming with Bill Monroe, Platt & Skruggs, the Osborne Bros, and the Stanley Bros. He also enjoyed his time with longtime friends Joe Isaacs and Larry Sparks. He played many instruments including guitar, mandolin, and the banjo but his favorite was the stand-up bass, which is what he was known for. Herman was a member of the OKI Bluegrass association as well. Additionally, he was a Freemason with the Dayton Masonic Lodge.

Herman retired with GM at the Frigidaire plant in Moraine. He worked numerous jobs throughout his life including coal mines and farming fields. He enlisted and participated in the CCC work program during the Great Depression under President Roosevelt. Herman is recorded with honor in the Library of Congress.

Herman is preceded in death by his brothers Delbert (Lorainne) and Dave Holt; three sisters Lola (Sam) Samples, Zola Golf (Russ), and Geraldine Young (Paul); three grandsons, Duanne Moorman, Scottie Moorman, and Danny Holt.

Survivors include his loving companion of 33 years Bennie Phillips, and his children Jeanne Guerrero, Larry Holt (Laura), Melvin Holt, Darrell Holt, Sophia Dailey (David), Marietta Dryden-Molnar (Jonathan), Tilda Norris, and Keith Holt; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great-great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

Herman crossed many paths in his 102 years. His gift was “just be kind to one another”.

Services for Herman will be held on Friday April 22nd, 2022 at 2:00 P.M at Byron Cemetery.