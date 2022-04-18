Brownsville, TEXAS — Donald Leonard “Donnie” Roebuck, 64, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Brownsville, Texas.

Donnie was born April 19, 1957 in Chatham, Ontario Canada the son of the late Ken and Reta (Leenknegt) Roebuck. Donnie was a graduate of Urbana High School class of 1975. He spent most of his working career in the construction field. He was employed by XL Industrial Services for the last 9 years as a Class A Mechanic with allowed him to travel to several work sites in the U.S. Donnie enjoyed spending time outside, golfing, time with his work crew, classic cars and time with his family.

The family is completely heartbroken by the loss of their brother but are comforted in knowing that he is rejoicing in Heaven with his wife Julie, his parents, and brothers, Ronnie and Scott.

Donnie is survived by his siblings, Bonnie (Phillip) Maley, Donnie Roebuck, Karen Roebuck, Joanne (Pat) Petty, Brian (Judy) Roebuck, Robin (Jon) Berry, Amy (Kevin) Shepherd and Gaye (Craig) Carafa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00-8:00 on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Champaign County Fairgrounds, c/o Harness Horseman’s Association, 384 Park Avenue, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or a women’s shelter of your choice.

Burial and Celebration of Life will take place in early June.

