FAIRBORN — Wanda L. Adkins, age 77 of Fairborn passed away Friday September 10, 2021. She was born October 31, 1943 in Bath Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clyde and Laura (Click) Adkins. Wanda enjoyed flowers and listening to Elvis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by seven brothers and a sister. She is survived by her brother, Ancil Adkins; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Ancil Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.