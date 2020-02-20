SPRINGFIELD — Edwin D. Crim, Chief Master Sergeant, 100, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Springfield. He was born September 7, 1919 in Wyatt, West Virginia to the late Lester Dale and Pearl Jackson Heldreth Crim. Edwin retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and was a member of Base Chapel 2 on W.P.A.F.B. and other civic organizations. Edwin is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Michael Stone of Springfield, a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Mary Jane Crim of Lawrenceville, four grandchildren, Leona (Josh), Maggie (Jeremiah), Sammatha, Kirsten, two step-grandsons, Tyler, Joseph, two great-grandchildren, Celine, Connall, numerous family and friends. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 65 years, Thelma Mavity Crim. A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon with Pastor Mike Stone officiating. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be held 10:00 to 12:00 prior to the service in the funeral home. www.adkinsfunerals.com

