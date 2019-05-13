Warner athletes excel at state

LANCASTER — Warner Middle School eighth grader Landon Partee placed third in the shot put, and Warner teammates Tawfiq Jabbar, Maurice Pigue, Keyonta Bailey and Tremell Wright finished seventh in the boys 400-meter relay event, at Saturday’s OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade State Track & Field Championships, held May 11 at Lancaster High School.

Partee made a toss of 46 feet 4.25 inches on his initial attempt to place third in the shot put out of 23 state qualifiers.

The boys relay team turned in a time of 46.6 seconds to place seventh, out of 24 teams from around the state.

The same Bailey, Jabbar, Pigue, Wright quartet also qualified in the boys 800-meter relay as well, finishing 10th (1:39.89).

Warner’s Kennedy Lucas was the lone female state qualifier for Xenia. She placed 20th overall with a best throw of 33 feet, 10.5 inches in the girls shot put competition.

With their two state placing finishes, the Xenia Warner boys team finished in a tie for 25th place overall with Alliance with eight team points. A total of 69 middle schools from all over Ohio competed in the State Championship event.

Oakwood MS won the girls team title by two points over Westerville Heritage MS; Austintown MS claimed the boys state team title by seven points over Lancaster General Sherman Middle School.

Story information provided by Xenia Athletic Director Nathan Kopp, and the OHSAA.

