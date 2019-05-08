Spring Sports Spotlight: Cedarville and Greeneview

GREENE COUNTY — Partly in the spirit of warmer weather for the Greene County area, we have a “double dip” of sorts for our weekly Spring Sports Spotlight page this week.

We respectfully straddle Ohio Route 72 and feature Ohio Heritage Conference schools Cedarville and Greeneview this week.

The Greene County News, through its newspapers (the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current) is featuring each of our nine schools in our Greene County area of coverage, to provide an update on how their respective Spring sports teams are faring this season.

Greeneview and Cedarville are OHC rivals, so please understand that this Spotlight order is being done solely in alphabetical order. “C before G,” in this case.

CEDARVILLE BASEBALL

The Cedarville Indians varsity baseball team emerged as the No. 3 seed in the Division IV sectional baseball tournament draw recently. They earned a first-round bye, but will take on either No. 7 Covington or No. 11 Middletown Christian in the second round on May 15.

Cedarville (11-12) has three regular season makeup games this week, and they’re all at home. They’re scheduled to host Washington Courthouse at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, then they have a home doubleheader with Stivers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday May 11 at CHS.

Sophomore Caleb McKinion is in a battle for the OHC batting title. He trails Fairbanks’ Connor Pack by four percentage points, with a .529 average. Junior Caleb Criswell is currently listed fourth in the OHC in batting average at .484.

McKinion also leads the team in pitching with 44.1 innings on the mound. He has a 4.26 earned run average and a 3-4 won-loss record in nine games, with a team-best 47 strikeouts.

CEDARVILLE BOYS TENNIS

While no individual records were listed on the OHC website, we do know that senior Nick Shaw and sophomore Claire Czerniak both have first-round byes in the Division II singles sectional tennis tournament, which began on May 8 in Centerville, while junior Emeline Reid has a scheduled first-round match.

The junior tandem of Abigail Sheridan and Anna Winter will represent Cedarville in the D-II sectional’s upper bracket, while senior Dani Ervin is paired up with Alyssa Cooley for a lower bracket match.

CEDARVILLE SOFTBALL

It’s been a rough season for the Cedarville varsity softball team. The 10th seeded Indians (2-15) got a first-round bye in the sectional tournament, but will face second seeded National Trail for their first scheduled game on Thursday, May 9.

Kaylee Cyphers is the team’s hitting leader with a .417 average, and Regan Coffey is next at .371. Cyphers leads the team in hits (19), doubles (5), RBI (15) and is second in runs scored with 14. Cyphers, Coffey and Grace Jacobs have each hit home runs this season.

Lauren Whitaker has pitched a team-high 44 innings and has a team-best 29 strikeouts. Jade Herron has pitched almost half as many innings (23.2) and has 22 Ks thus far.

CEDARVILLE TRACK & FIELD

The OHC Championships are going on this week and the Cedarville boys team has the early lead after Monday’s first day of competition. Ben Tarwater leaped 19 feet, 11.25 inches to win the OHC South portion of the boys long jump competition, and was second overall. The boys team currently is in first place after three of the meet’s 17 events have been scored, just ahead of Greeneview.

Heading into the conference championships, Cedarville had eight boys individual marks in the OHC’s top three, and three relay teams in the top three as well.

For the Cedarville girls, they’re currently in third in the OHC South meet standings after finishing second among South schools in the 3,200-meter relay (runners listed by last names only as Sultan, Dunham, Bigham, Coe), fourth in the discus (Anessa Butts), fourth among the division in the high jump (Ciara Horney), and third in the pole vault (Anna Turner).

The girls mile and two-mile relays teams were listed among the top three in the OHC prior to this week’s meet.

GREENEVIEW BASEBALL

The Rams begin Division III sectional tournament play on Wednesday, May 15 as the No. 19 seed, and will visit No. 5-seeded Carlisle. The winner will then take on either No. 9 seed Versailles or No. 21 New Lebanon Dixie in the sectional finals.

Greeneview (8-14) wraps up its regular season this week with a 5 p.m. Thursday home game with South Charleston Southeastern, then a road game against London on Friday, May 10.

Braydon Dobney is 16th in the OHC in batting with a .407 average. Hunter Anderson and Taylor Stinson are listed in a tie for the team lead in runs batted in with 15 apiece, and Ian Tamplin is the team’s base stealing leader with 19.

Mitchell Hines has thrown the most innings for the Rams (39.2), has a team-best 33 strikeouts and has the team’s second best ERA at 3.18. Jack Nix leads in ERA at 2.39.

GREENEVIEW BOYS TENNIS

Greeneview’s statistics are not mentioned on the OHC website as well, but we know that sophomore Mason Kibble has advanced to the second round of the Division II sectional singles tournament by walkover over a Legacy Christian first-round opponent. Juniors Matt Hovan and Lane Hildebrand both had first-round tournament byes.

The Rams have junior players Levi Bradds and Gavin Anderson in the upper bracket, and fellow juniors Zach Esau and Grant Calloway in the lower bracket, for the sectionals as well.

GREENEVIEW SOFTBALL

Greeneview’s season came to a close with a 6-4 first-round loss to No. 9 seed Versailles in the Division III sectional tournament. The team finished with season with a 7-13 overall record.

Alexa Simpson led the team in batting with a .446 average, and Hayley Clonch was second at .423, with Catie Caraway not too far behind those two at .417. Simpson and Caraway tied for the team lead in hits with 25 each, Caitlin Sweat had the most doubles with five, Simpson collected five of the team’s six triples this season, Bryce Ratliff had a team-best three home runs, and Ratliff also led the team in stolen bases with seven.

On the mound, Simpson threw the most innings (59.1) and recorded the most strikeouts (56) and finished with a 5-5 record.

GREENEVIEW TRACK & FIELD

The Greeneview boys team is currently second in the OHC championships, which are being held at Jamestown’s Don Nock Field.

Jaron Stoneburner won the boys shot put competition with a heave of 44 feet, 8.5 inches, and teammate Levi Ruddock placed fourth among OHC South division competitors. Jayden DeHaven placed second among South schools in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 inches, with teammate Damien Betz finishing ninth in the same event.

Greeneview had five individual marks and one relay team’s time listed among the top boys performances prior to the conference meet.

The Rams girls team currently leads the OHC south standings by more than 25 points over its nearest competitor.

After Monday’s first day of competition, the girls two-mile relay team of Wheeler, Anderson, Jones and McDonald placed third, Hannah Ferrell won the discus competition among South division throwers, Alex Hansen and Sarah Trisel finished second and third respectively in the OHC south’s high jump competition, while Faith Rutherford and Lizzy Valentine finished 1-2 among the south pole vaulters.

The Greeneview girls have 11 top-3 individual performances to go along with three top-3 relay times on the OHC website, heading into this week’s conference meet.