Buffalo Wild Wings planning Xenia location

XENIA — A new Buffalo Wild Wings could be headed to Xenia sometime this summer.

Xenia Wing Co., LLC DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a D5 liquor license for a store to be located on a center lot off of Hospitality Drive — near Lowe’s Home Center and Walmart — according to the Ohio Department of Liquor Control.

Permits and plans are still being reviewed and as of yet there is not an estimated build/completion date.

“The zoning permit calls for a free-standing restaurant and extra space for future retail development,” said City Planning Director Brian Forschner, who confirmed that the popular restaurant is coming. “It will be around 6,000 square feet and offer a large outdoor activity area and patio.”

Forschner said the plans he reviewed call for a brick exterior and 116 parking spots. Exterior signage will require a variance from the planning and zoning commission, he added.

Founded in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. Nearby locations include Beavercreek, Fairborn, Kettering, Huber Heights, Sugarcreek Township, and Dayton.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.