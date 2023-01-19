XCS treasurer to take position at Wayne Local Schools

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools treasurer Carolyn Huber has accepted an offer to become the treasurer of Wayne Local Schools in Warren County.

Huber was approved by the district in Waynesville during a special board of education meeting. Her 27 years of working in several Ohio school districts have supplied her with extensive knowledge of school finance, according to Xenia school officials.

“Carolyn has been a wonderful asset to the district for the past five years garnering numerous annual awards for her quality financial reporting,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton. “She began as assistant treasurer in December 2017 and appointed the interim treasurer in February 2019. She has been a solid and reliable partner in leadership. I wish her the best of luck as she moves on to her new position.”

Huber was named the district Treasurer/CFO in May 2019 and was instrumental in bringing services that had been outsourced back into the district such as maintenance, technology, cafeteria, custodial, and psychology services.

“While I am excited about this new opportunity and the challenge of a new position, I am also a little sad to be leaving the district,” Huber said. “After five years, I have gotten to know and respect so many of my colleagues as we worked together to create some major successes for the students, families, and staff in the district. Making a change of this magnitude is never a simple decision but I truly feel it is the right one for me at this time.”

Huber — who will begin in Waynesville April 3 — refunded district debt in 2020, taking advantage of lower interest rates to save taxpayers nearly $3 million. According to XCS, she was able to take advantage of low interest rates again and structure the debt payments for the construction of the new Warner Middle School in a manner that saved taxpayers $19 million by paying off the debt in 29 years rather than 37 years.

She has received the Auditor of State Award with Distinction for several years and an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association. The Association of School Business Officials singled her out for excellence for Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports submitted for fiscal years 2019-2021. The 2022 report was completed and submitted earlier this month.

As the eighth school treasurer since 2011, Huber brought consistency and stability to the administrative team in the district and officials hope to continue the success she brought.

“I want our families and community to feel secure in our ability to maintain our high standards of fiscal responsibility in the interim,” said Joshua Day, XCS board president. “It is our intention to secure all the necessary support and resources for the district and each board member is dedicated to bringing the best person on board to help steward the district in years to come.”

XCS’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting on at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 to discuss Huber’s departure and consider a contract with the Shared Resource Center to provide treasurer support from February through August. The Shared Resource Center is a local organization that provides financial support services specifically for schools.

By Karen Rase

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

