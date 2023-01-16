Photo courtesy Fairborn City Schools

The Fairborn City School District will join more than 700 throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is “Supporting success for all students,” the district announced. “Our school board members are citizen-servants who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all with minimal pay,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say things for all they do.” School board members (left to right) are Tim Steininger, President Jerry Browning, Wendy Landon, Katie Mlod, and Vice President Pat McCoart.