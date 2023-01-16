Fairborn placing small levy on May ballot

FAIRBORN — Voters in the Fairborn City School District are being asked to approve a bond issue for the new high school in the May election.

The board of education voted Thursday night to put a 1.70-mill levy on the ballot for the purpose of providing funds to complete the construction of the new building. The additional funds are necessary due to inflation on construction prices that have occurred since passage of the original bond issue in November 2020.

The district had to cut some items — which did not negatively impact the academic areas — to keep the project on schedule. But this levy would restore those items, plus needed alternates and other necessary things, district officials said in a release.

Passage of the levy would not result in a tax increase.

If approved by the voters in May, the new bond issue would not be collected on property taxes until January 2027 when an existing 2-mill bond issue will have expired. Officials said it is necessary to pass the levy now, so the new high school can be completed in its entirety by August 2024.

“With inflation we have had to make serious decisions impacting the total completion of the project,” Board President Jerry Browning said. “We want to be able to finish the project in total. Our community has been very supportive of our building projects and it is our hope that they will continue so that we can finish the high school project completely.”

Superintendent Gene Lolli said the district has “worked hard to keep all costs within the budget.”

”With inflation on everything from roofing supplies to flooring supplies, the costs were much higher than anticipated,” Lolli said. “The community has been impressed with the completion of the two elementary schools as promised within the timeline and budget.”

Fairborn Schools Treasurer Kevin Philo added, “In presentations to community groups in Fairborn this past year, the community understands that it is needed because of inflation and that it will not increase taxes. They have been very supportive of the Fairborn School District putting this bond on the ballot in May 2023 and completing the project correctly.”

According to district records, if the levy fails in May, property taxes would decrease by approximately $5 a month for a $100,000 property in 2027.

“I am so impressed every time I drive down Commerce Boulevard and see the new high school under construction,” said longtime resident and FCS employee Pam Gayheart. “Let’s finish the job and do it right. Fairborn deserves it.”

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

