Fairborn DQ to celebrate grand opening

FAIRBORN — Dairy Queen will celebrate the opening of its Fairborn location with a special giveaway Dec. 10.

Owners Keith Chambers, and Brian and Chad Wheeler will hand out free StackBurgers for a year for the first 100 cake purchases, the parent company announced Nov. 22. The store opened early this month at 180 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

As experienced owners with the DQ brand, Chambers and his partners own nine additional locations throughout central and southern Ohio and have been with the brand for more than six years.

“I am looking forward to opening this new DQ location and spreading happiness to another new community,” Chambers said. “Our new restaurant will not only provide great food and smiles, but also meaningful job opportunities for Fairborn locals.”

Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options including StackBurgers, chicken strip baskets and other hot sandwiches. DQ fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard Treat.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success for more than 80 years, the Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

The new DQ Grill & Chill includes about 58 staff members, ranging from crew members to managers.