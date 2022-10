FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is looking for citizens to serve on advisory boards and committees.

Vacancies created by resignation and expiration of terms on Dec. 31 are:

— Board of Adjudication (one three-year term to Dec. 31, 2025). This board is comprised of three members: city manager, city solicitor and a citizen appointed by city council. The board hears and determines utility billing and assessment appeals. Meets as needed.

— Board of Tax Appeals (one unexpired term to Dec. 31, 2025). Hears and makes decisions on city income tax payments. The board shall, on hearing, have jurisdiction to affirm, reverse, or modify any such assessment, ruling, or decision or any part made by the superintendent of taxation from which an appeal has been filed as provided in the Fairborn City Income Tax Ordinances. Meets as needed.

— Board of Zoning Appeals (one five-year term to Dec. 31, 2027). Hears and decides appeals from administrative decisions in the enforcement and interpretation of the zoning code of the city; hears petitions for variances from the zoning code where exceptions or unusual circumstances applying to the property in question exist; and hears requests for variances to flood plain regulations. Meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month as needed.

— Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council (four three-year terms to Dec. 31, 2025). Reviews properties that have received Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) tax abatement and assures exempted property is upholding conditions of the agreement. Meets annually.

— Mayor’s Beautification Committee (three three-year terms to Dec. 31, 2025 and one unexpired term to Dec. 31, 2023). Serves in an advisory capacity to council and other municipal bodies in actions or matters where legal or aesthetic requirements or standards affecting the appearance of buildings and grounds are involved. Meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month.

— Neighborhood Betterment Council (two three-year terms to Dec. 31, 2025). The Neighborhood Betterment Council is involved in the development of the Consolidated Plan and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) planning process including annual updates, identification of housing and community development needs and the setting or priorities, review of proposed uses of funds, providing funding recommendations to the city manager, and review of program performances. Also acts as a board of appeals if city staff is unable to resolve differences between homeowner and contractor when the rehabilitation specialist and city staff deem contract complete. Meets as needed.

— Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (five three-year terms, two unexpired terms to Dec. 31, 2024, and two unexpired terms to Dec. 31, 2023). Advises city council in matters concerning maintenance and development of city parks; reviews land dedication proposals submitted by plat developers and submits recommendations to Council; assists at all special events. Meets at 6 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.

— Personnel Advisory Board (one three-year term to Dec. 31, 2025). Hears grievances of city employees in accordance with the personnel rules and regulations, and reviews proposals to reclassify or establish positions within the classified services. Meets as needed.

— Planning Board (two three-year terms to Dec. 31, 2025). May make recommendations to the city manager and city council on all matters affecting the physical growth and development of the city; and reviews proposals for new plats and requests for conditional use permits and applications for rezoning. Meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday (and fourth Tuesday as needed).

Contact the City Manager’s Office at 937-754-3030 for more information. Applications will be reviewed and considered by city council prior to any appointments. Applicants for hearing boards (Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council, Planning Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals) are subject to personal interview prior to appointment.

Applications are available at the Fairborn Government Center City Administration, 44 West Hebble Ave., or can be made through www.fairbornoh.gov. Applications need to be returned to the City Manager’s Office no later than Nov. 23, 2022.