Former physician facing 50 felony charges

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities.

Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the GCSO and charged with 16 counts of sexual imposition, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition, 10 counts of sexual battery, and nine charges of rape.

During a Monday press conference, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David Hayes, Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger, Detective Warren Hensley, and BCI Special Agents Rick Ward, Perry Roeser, and William Jones were on hand to discus the indictment handed down.

“This case reflects every woman’s nightmare,” Yost said. “I’m pleased that Sheriff Anger and Prosecutor Hayes for bringing this case to justice.”

Gronbeck, 42, has been accused of touching 15 patients inappropriately, sending inappropriate messages/photos, and writing prescriptions for patients he was allegedly in a sexual relationship with.

The year-long investigation began after patients and employees reported the alleged inappropriate behavior to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Hayes confirmed the alleged victims were seen either at Gronbeck’s private practice in Yellow Springs, which is now closed, or while he was providing medical services at Antioch College, according to WDTN.

Gronbeck’s attorney, Jon Paul Rion, disputed the charges.

“There is more to this issue than what appears,” Rion said. “We believe our client is not in violation of any law. We believe this situation has occurred as a result of a monetary lawsuit recently brought against our client as a result of personal vendettas.”

A bond hearing is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in front of Judge Michael Buckwalter and Rion said his client is waiting for the outcome of that as he would like to have a platform in order to “explain his situation and express the truth.”

Prosecutors said they plan to argue against any bond, stating Gronbeck is considered a flight risk.

If convicted of all the charges, Gronbeck could be sentenced to 80 years in prison — 55 of which would be mandatory.

Gronbeck, a former Antioch University doctor, has also lost his medical practice, Yellow Springs Primary Care and had his medical license suspended by the Medical Board of Ohio according to records.

By Karen Rase

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

