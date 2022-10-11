Fairborn lowering participation fees

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is cutting sports and band participation fees in half in an effort to help families and attract more students.

According to a release from the district, post-COVID participation in sports and band has seen a decline.

“District leadership hopes that this will help to relieve some of the financial burden on our families during these tough economic times,” said Superintendent Gene Lolli.

Current fees for high school students are $150 per sport/band with a $300 individual cap and a $450 family cap per school year. Those fees will now be $75, $150, and $225 respectively.

Fees for Baker Middle School students are $100 per sport/band with a $200 individual cap and a $300 family cap per school year. The new cost is $50, $100, and $150 respectively.

“This decision directly supports our students and families by helping with the financial piece of participation,” board president Jerry Browning said.

The board of education approved the move — which is retroactive to the start of the school year — during an Oct. 5 meeting. If families paid their fees for the fall, they will be refunded or credited for the future. Information will be shared via email on the logistics of the refund/credit, according to district officials.

“We want to do what is right for our students and families to support participation and our families,” said Kevin Philo, district treasurer/CFO.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

New participation fees Fairborn High School $75 per sport $150 individual cap $225 family cap per school year Baker Middle School $50 per sport $100 individual cap $150 family cap per school year

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

