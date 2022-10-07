WSU, Community College of the Air Force partner up

FAIRBORN — Graduates of the Community College of the Air Force can pursue an online bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership at Wright State University through a new partnership.

As an Air University-Associate to Baccalaureate Cooperative partner, Wright State provides a seamless transfer pathway for Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) graduates.

Courses in the undergraduate organizational leadership program are offered fully online with synchronous and asynchronous options. This allows CCAF graduates to pursue their degrees at Wright State from anywhere in the world.

“Wright State is proud to become an Air University-Associate to Baccalaureate Cooperative partner and expand our commitment to providing a high-quality, affordable education to Air Force and Space Force personnel both locally and globally,” said Hideo Tsuchida, director of articulation, transfer and institutional partnerships at Wright State.

Members serving in the Air and Space Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard are eligible for the program. Service members may continue to pursue their degrees at Wright State after they separate or retire from the military.

Wright State’s Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership program prepares students to make a difference in their community by providing them with a broad perspective to address complex social, cultural and professional issues. It is a multidisciplinary program focused on the people side of organizations and managing others.

Organizational leadership students can count previous military experience and leadership training toward earning their degree. The program’s experiential course options also allow military students to apply their specialized training for internships and service-learning experiences or to earn credit through a portfolio.

“The faculty for the fully online Organizational Leadership Program have always strived to be intentional about creating pathways for our military men and women,” said Dan Noel, Ph.D., senior lecturer and program director of the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership Program. “We also have faculty with military experience who understand what it means for student veterans or active duty to transition into college and career. We wholeheartedly welcome those who have served in uniform to explore what the organizational leadership degree at Wright State has to offer to help them achieve their career goals.”

The Community College of the Air Force is a federal program offered by the U.S. Air Force and Space Force that grants two-year Associate of Applied Science degrees in association with Air University.

CCAF graduates comprise one of the five largest community college transfer populations at Wright State.

Wright State is working to expand its partnership with Air University in the future to offer additional undergraduate degrees to CCAF graduates.

Interested students will apply as transfer students to Wright State and request an official transcript. More information is available on the Wright State Transfer Admissions website or by contacting the Wright State Transfer Student Resource Center at [email protected]