Xenia appointed officials get pay increase

XENIA — City Council recently approved new contracts for its three appointed official — City Manager Brent Merriman, Law Director Donnette Fisher, and Finance Director Ryan Duke.

Council voted 7-0 to renew contracts for all three.

In addition to receiving a substantial raise, each was offered a salary point in their negotiations with council. According to the new contract, obtained through a public records request, Merriman will now be paid $154,000 per year. His last contract, signed in 2017, called for an initial salary of $115,000 with a $5,000 raise each year, including renewal years. However a provision allowed council and Merriman to agree to a raise beyond that $5,000.

“Retention and consistency was important in the consideration,” said council president Wes Smith. “The city manager’s salary was in the medium range of city managers in cities of our size in the area.”

The city manager serves as the administrative head of the city. As part of the contract, council agreed to Merriman into the PERS retirement system and to make all appropriate contributions and cover all professional memberships up to $1,000 annually. There is also a vehicle allowance.

“Job responsibilities have increased a lot from a development standpoint,” said Merriman, who started working for the city in November 2006 and became city manager in February, 2014. “It’s more complex now than it was. There’s a lot of issues in the community regarding law enforcement issues. We have big problems to solve, like the road conditions.”

Merriman will be eligible to receive annual salary increases, based upon successful job performance and favorable evaluations each year of at least 3 percent for each year of the contract term and during any extension/renewal year.

Compensation shall also include an annual lump sum contribution of $3,000 to the Ohio Deferred Compensation Plan for each year of the contract term. Merriman will also have the ability to work “flexible” hours in accordance with city policy.

Fisher’s contract was initially signed in August 2017 and remained in effect for five years with a yearly salary of $108,000. Her new contract runs to to July 9, 2027, with an annual salary of $128,968.

Duke’s contract became effective Aug. 1, 2017, and remained in effect for five years with an annual salary of $100,000. His new contract runs to July 9, 2027, with an annual salary of $120,553.

Neither Fisher nor Duke have a vehicle allowance in their contract.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937 502-4534.

