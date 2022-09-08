Fun Run for SnakPak set for Sept. 10

FAIRBORN — A Fun Run to benefit the SnakPak will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bath Township Park, 1006 W. Yellow Springs Fairfield Road in Fairborn.

Registration is from 8-9 a.m. while the race will be from 9-11 a.m.

SnakPak is the weekend food program for Fairborn City Schools students. The food program is sponsored by the Fairborn United Methodist Church, other local congregations, and private individuals. This event was created to meet the needs of increased student numbers and the rising cost of food.

Superintendent Gene Lolli, the Skyhawk mascot, principals, and many teachers and staff will be participating. The Fairborn Fire Department will have a fire truck for children to see and explore.

Organizers will be selling raffle tickets for two quilts that were donated from the Fairborn United Methodist Church. A drawing will be held on Oct. 23 at the church and the winner does not need to be present.

T-shirts will be available for $10 while supplies last. Organizers will also be taking orders and cash or checks will be accepted.

Registration for the Fun Run is $15 for a family and $10 for an individual. You can register online at givebutter.com/0V4MrN. You can also register at the run. Make checks payable to Fairborn UMC with SnakPak on the memo line. Donations can also be made online. For more information, email Heather Davis at [email protected]