Greene Memorial, Soin among those honored

KETTERING — A pair of Greene County hospitals were among those in the Kettering Health network recognized for their stroke treatment.

The stroke programs at Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Soin Medical Center — and all other Kettering Health medical and emergency centers — received the American Heart Association “Get With The Guidelines – Stroke” quality achievement award.

The award honors programs where all stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines. Those guidelines ensure stroke patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, fewer readmissions, and shorter recovery.

Both hospitals also earned additional honors.

Kettering Health Greene Memorial earned the Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Soin Medical Center earned the Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

The honor roll elite is earned when 85 percent of applicable patients experience door-to-needle times of 60 minutes or less.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after a stroke event,” said Megan Smith RN, neuroscience manager at Kettering Health.

Bruce Chan, Kettering Health Executive Director of Brain & Spine added, “2022 marks the 15th year that the American Heart Association has recognized Kettering Health for its stroke quality excellence. This consistent recognition helps cement what we already know about our teams — that their diligence and commitment to quality makes the difference.”