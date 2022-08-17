Posted on by

2022 Greene County Football Preview


The 2022 Greene County Football Preview is out in the August 18th edition. Check out all the previews for the local schools:

https://www.xeniagazette.com/sports/55935/beavercreek-putting-2021-in-the-past

https://www.xeniagazette.com/sports/55938/youthful-group-set-to-step-up-for-bellbrook

https://www.xeniagazette.com/sports/55944/cedarville-enters-season-with-fresh-slate

https://www.xeniagazette.com/sports/55952/skyhawks-taking-new-attitude-into-season

https://www.xeniagazette.com/sports/55960/sky-is-the-limit-for-greeneview

https://www.xeniagazette.com/sports/55971/xenia-looking-to-harness-success-in-2022

