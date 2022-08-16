Sweet event coming to Xenia Community Center

XENIA — An afternoon of family fun, food, games, and music will be featured at Jam Fest from 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Being held at the Xenia Community Center and organized by the Greene County Council on Aging, proceeds from the event — which has a $10 per person admission fee — will be used for future senior and caregiver services and programs.

Refreshments will be available from 4-5:30 p.m., while the Old Country Store will be open with homemade treats and gifts. There will also be family friendly games.

At 5:15 a cloud racing tournament will be held with Paul Newman Jr., serving as the official announcer. Sign up early to secure a spot in the 16-bracket friendly, yet fierce contest. There is a $10 charge to compete against some community leaders.

At 5:30 a live auction of homemade treats and jam will take place with auctioneer Roy Hatfield from Real Roots Radio and sidekick Ed Marrinan. In addition to the cherry and peach pies, pound cake, treat baskets, and more, there will be a few savory selections to be prepared for a future date as agreed upon by the winners and chefs.

There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are available at the council office, senior centers throughout the county, or at the door. For more information, call 937-376-5486 or email [email protected] The community center is at 1265 E. Second Street.