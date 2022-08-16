Sweet Corn Festival set for this weekend

FAIRBORN — Community Park will be the place to be this weekend as the annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival takes place.

More than 120 arts, crafts, and food vendors will be onsite highlighted by plenty of delicious steamed sweet corn. The free event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at 691 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

There are activities for children such as pony rides, while a cornhole tournament is also planned with a City of Fairborn vs. Wright-Patt challenge in lieu of the annual corn eating contest.

Bill and Jane Doorley were crowned king and queen for the 40th Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival in June. The Doorleys are a dynamic duo who have committed their lives to giving back to others in need, according to festival organizers. Since 2015 they have managed the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry, which serves more than 100 families per day when open. The couple has volunteered since 2012.

Since 1989, they have also delivered food and conducted home visits to needy families delivering furniture and supplies for the St. Vincent De Paul Society. In addition they both have been members of Greene County Linkages, Food Bank of Dayton, and Fairborn Lions Club. The Doorleys harvested and delivered fresh produce to two local food pantries for the Master Gardeners of Community Garden. They supervised and organized community dinners for the Sunset Café Community Dinners while Bill played in a live band for entertainment. Jane has also been a member of Fairborn Rotary, Fairborn Digital Academy Board, Food Bank of Dayton Strategic Planning Committee, and a Girl Scout leader.

There will be free entertainment both days in the Festival Music Pavilion area.

Saturday

11 a.m. — Opening

11:10 a.m. — Fairborn Civic Band

12 p.m. — AC Strings/Fairborn Regional Orchestra

1 p.m. — The Celtic Academy Irish Dancers

2 p.m. — Felita LaRock

3 p.m. — Sophia and the Shimmy Cats Belly Dancing

4:30 p.m. — Mike Hemmelgarn Ventriloquist

5:30 p.m. — Young at Heart Line Dancers

6:30 p.m. — Bob D’Epiro and Gary Fenton Duo

Sunday

11 a.m. — Silvergrass Band

12 p.m. — Ray Brooks Hammer Dulcimer

1 p.m. — Yellow Rockers Square Dancing

2 p.m. — 18 Strings

2:30 p.m. — Miami Valley Dance

3 p.m. — Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus

4 p.m. — The 5 Points Cloggers

5 p.m. — Spirit of Thunder with Miami Valley Mystic Flutes and Tribal Drums

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

